Writer Padmabhushan Twitter Review: Here's What The Twitterati Opines About Suhas' Latest Family Drama!

Actor Suhas, who has carved a niche for himself in the Telugu Film Industry by dabbling through short films, web series, etc, has managed to pull off a full-length film with his friend, director Sandeep Raj's 'COlour Photo', which won a National Award. The actor has been doing good characters and was last seen as a psycho killer in Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh.

Suhas hit the screens this time with a comedy and emotional family drama titled Writer Padmabhushan, which was reviewed as an average flick. The movie is written and directed by Shanmukha Prasanth.

Writer Padmabhushan is the story of a 25-year-old aspiring writer based out of Vijayawada, who tries hard to publish a book and get it sold. The entire narrative is laced with situational comedy and sentimental emotions to give the viewer a feeling of a soft and light-hearted movie experience.

Take a look at some of the reviews on Writer Padmabhushan is given by enthusiastic film buffs, who have watched the movie a bit earlier than the rest. Check them out here:

The film's music is composed by Sekhar Chandra. Venkat R Shakamuri cranked the camera for this mother-sentiment film. Kodati Pavan Kalyan worked as the film's editor. Anurag Reddy, Sarat Chandhra, and Chandru Manoharan produced the movie Writer Padmabhushan under their Chai Bisket banner.