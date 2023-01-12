Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Entertainer Encapsulates Fans!
Nandamuri Balakrishna is said to have played a dual role in the film as father and son. Shruti Haasan plays the role of Eesha, the son's girlfriend. The father's character, Pulicharla Veera Simha Reddy is paired with Meenakshi, played by Honey Rose.
Balakrishna's introduction scene has been getting special mention by the viewers of the film who felt it was like out of a Hollywood film. The dance number 'Suguna Sundari' is a feast to the eyes on the big screen, they opine. Although the movie is a routine story that reminds fans of his earlier films Simha and Legend, the treatment of the film is what made it special for them.
A few enthusiastic fans of the Nandamuri family and Balayya managed to watch the premiere shows of Veera Simha Reddy a bit earlier than others. People who couldn't control their enthusiasm have taken to their social media handles to share their opinion on Veera Simha Reddy.
Here are some of those tweets that give you an idea of what to expect from Balakrishna's much-hyped movie Veera Simha Reddy.
The film marks the Telugu debut of Kannada actor Duniya Vijay. He played the film's antagonist. The movie also is the first collaboration of Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan as the lead actors.
Veera Simha Reddy stars Lal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, Honey Rose, P Ravi Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, Sapthagiri, and Murali Sharma among others in crucial roles. Actress Chandrika Ravi appeared in a special appearance for a dance number titled 'Ma Bava Manobhavalu.'
The film's technical crew includes Rishi Punjabi as the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli as the editor. S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack of the movie. The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
