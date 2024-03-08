Bhimaa X Review: Gopichand's Adventure Cop Drama Starring Hits Screens Amid Expectations

Bhimaa X Review: Macho Star Gopichand hit the screens as a determined cop with an alluring get-up and makeover for his latest fantasy actioner titled 'Bhimaa.' The movie written and directed by A Harsha was released worldwide amid decent expectations. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma in the two female lead roles.

Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa X Review

As soon as the movie hit the screens worldwide on March 8, fans of the actor and moviegoers who took an interest in Bhimaa after watching its theatrical trailer, have thronged the theatres to witness what writer-director Harsha had in store for them. As they have been watching the movie, they put out their opinions about Bhimaa movie through their social media handles. Here are some tweets for you to see.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.

