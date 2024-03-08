Bhimaa Overseas Review Ratings: Gopichand's Cop Action Fantasy Drama Makes An Interesting Debut; NRIs REACT

Tollywood's one of the tallest and most handsome actors, Gopichand, is back on the big silver screen as a cop in writer-director A Harsha's fantasy action drama titled 'Bhimaa.' The movie made its theatrical debut on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri.

Featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the two female leads, Bhimaa, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in February has finally opened.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa Overseas Review

Fans of the Macho star Gopichand, living abroad have ensured to book the first day first show tickets to this movie after watching the trailer. They wish Gopichand a solid comeback and have pinned big hopes on Bhimaa. The movie's trailer has amplified the expectations, accordingly.

After the movie opened a bit earlier the overseas, the fans who caught the first premiere have taken to their micro-blogging site's handles to share their honest opinion on Bhimaa. Here's what the NRI film buffs have to say.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

