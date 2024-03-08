Gaami X Review: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Thriller Starring Chandini Chowdary Unveils Amid Expectations

Gaami is the latest adventure film featuring Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, and Abhinaya. The movie was waiting to hit the screens and it finally opened on March 8 coinciding with the Maha Sivarathri event. The movie was written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami X Review

The movie which was opened amid decent expectations, courtesy of its theatrical trailer, Gaami created a great buzz ahead of its release. Vishwak Sen, on the other hand, is gradually strengthening his fan base with his unique choice of films. Fans who booked the first-day first-show tickets to this adventure thriller couldn't contain their excitement and tweeted about the movie. Check out some of the tweets shared by the movie enthusiasts, here.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami was produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran alone composed the entire background score.

