Geethanjali Malli Vachindi X Review: Anjali's Comedy-Horror Flick Debuts On The Big Screen; Netizens REACT

Anjali's Geethanjali Malli Vachindi X (Twitter) Review: Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is the comedy-horror film Geethanjali's sequel, which was released in 2014. The movie is actress Anjali's 50th film. There are high expectations for the film as the first one was a super hit and the sequel came after a long time.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Synopsis

The movie takes place around a mysterious and haunted place called 'Sangeetha Mahal.' A movie unit comprising several actors enters the building to shoot for their upcoming horror film. However, unknown to them, the movie has three ghosts a mother, a father, and a daughter. The actors come face to face with these ghosts. The ensuing chaos is all about Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi X Review

The movie's theatrical trailer was released a few days ago and it gained a decent buzz. However, due to a lack of adequate promotions ahead of the release, the movie's release was a low-key event. But, the film buffs and enthusiasts who put tabs on the release day have booked their tickets to enjoy this comedy-horror genre film, whose first installment was highly successful. As they shared their movie-watching experience through their social media handles, the posts made for an interesting mini-review of sorts. Check out some interesting tweets below.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Cast

This horror-comedy sequel stars many new actors along with the ones who were part of the first installment. They include Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, P Ravi Shankar, Sunil, Brahmaji, Rahul Madhav, Siddharth Gollapudi, and Priya among others in important characters.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Crew

Written and directed by Shiva Turlapati, the movie was co-produced and written by Kona Venkat, who also took care of the film's screenplay. MVV Satyanarayana funded the entire project under his banner. Praveen Lakkaraju composed the film's entire background score and music. Chota K Prasad worked as the editor and Sujatha Siddharth worked as the cinematographer.