Love Guru X Review: Vijay Antony-Mirnalini Ravi's Latest Romantic Comedy Drama Hits Screens Amid Decent Buzz

Vijay Antony's Love Guru X (Twitter) Review: Love Guru is the latest romantic-comedy drama featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie Love Guru hit the screens on April 11 in Tamil and Telugu, worldwide.

Upon its theatrical release, the movie is being reviewed as a film that has its moments but lacks a solid second half to pull it off the shore. The concept of the story, performances, and the high technical values are being lauded.

