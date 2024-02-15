Ooru Peru Bhairavakona X Review: Sundeep Kishan-Vi Anand's Fantasy Thriller Premieres; SEE Tweets Inside

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is actor-producer Sundeep Kishan's latest fantasy thriller directed by Vi Anand. The movie is finally going to hit the screens worldwide on February 16 after several postponements. The USA premieres began on the strike of February 16 across several states.

Starring Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar in the female lead roles, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, the movie is carrying high expectations. Both Sundeep Kishan and Vi Anand have joined hands together for the very first time. They are awaiting huge success to come back on track and have pinned massive hopes on this fantasy thriller titled Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Premise

Basava, the protagonist enters the mystery village of Bhairavakona looking for some answers to tricky situations he comes face-to-face with. However, there's no way out of Bhairavakona at least that is how it looks.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona X Review

The filmmakers of Sundeep Kishan's Ooru Peru Bhairavakona organized paid premieres on select screens across Hyderabad, ahead of the film's theatrical release. To keep the excitement up and keep the buzz alive, paid premieres were held to spread the talk.

A set of enthusiastic thrill-seeking film buffs who watched the premieres have taken to their social media handles to share their genuine opinions on the film. Check a few of them below.

However, there are mixed responses from the public and fans who watched the film. While some called it a good one, the much-needed hit for Sundeep Kishan, a few complained that the movie has an underwhelming first half and a boring flashback. The film's music and score is getting high appreciations.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Cast

The movie stars Sundeep Kishan as Basava, Kavya Thapar as Geetha, Varsha Bollamma as Bhoomi, Vennela Kishore as Doctor Narappa, Harsha Chemudu as John, P Ravi Shankar as Rajappa, and Vadivukkarasi as Pedamma among others who played pivotal roles in the film.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona Crew

Written by Bhanu Bogavarapu, the movie's screenplay and direction were handled by Vi Anand. Nandu Savirigana wrote the dialogues and Raj Thota cranked the camera. Chota K. Prasad worked as the editor while Shekar Chandra composed the entire soundtrack and background score.

