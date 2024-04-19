Paarijatha Parvam X Review: Chaitanya Rao, Sunil, & Harsha Chemudu's Action Drama Hits Screens Amid Slow Buzz

Paarijatha Parvam X Review Ratings: The latest action comedy-drama starring Sunil, Chaitanya Rao, Harsha Chemudu, and Shraddha Das, titled 'Paarijatha Parvam,' hit the screens amid decent expectations on April 19. Written and directed by Santosh Kambhampati, the movie's trailer generated slow hype owing to its cast and premise.

Paarijatha Parvam Synopsis

Two gangs are after one person and are desperate to kidnap him. Things go haywire as it leads to the unfolding of a huge conspiracy.

Paarijatha Parvam Story

Seenu (Sunil) wants to become an actor and arrives in Hyderabad from Bhimavaram. He fails and gets employed in a bar in Krishna Nagar; in hopes of meeting industry directors. He meets Parvati (Shraddha Das) who aspires to become a choreographer and dances in the bar for money. One day, in a severe altercation with the bar's owner over Parvati, Seenu kills him; thereby becoming Bar Seenu. He resorts to settlements later on.

Chaitanya (Chaitanya) comes into the picture and he creates a story based on the life of Bar Seenu. But when producer Shetty (Srikanth Iyengar) ridicules Chaitanya's idea to cast his friend Harsha (Harsha Chemudu), he decides to kidnap Shetty's wife to make money for his film. Chaos ensues as Seenu and Parvati also try to kidnap Shetty's wife.

Paarijatha Parvam X Review

Enthusiastic movie lovers, who got to watch the first-day first show of this comedy-drama have taken to their social media accounts to express their opinion about the Paarijatha Parvam movie. Their posts make for a mini-review of sorts, for the other Tollywood film buffs to understand what to expect from this multi-star film. Below are some of the interesting tweets you should go through.

Paarijatha Parvam Cast

This movie stars Chaitanya Rao Madali as Chaitanya, Sunil as Bar Seenu, Harsha Chemudu as Harsha, Surekha Vani as Surekha, Malavika Satheesan as Apeksha, Sameer as Prathap, Srikanth Iyengar as Shetty, and Shraddha Das as Parvati played the key roles in the movie.

Paarijatha Parvam Crew

Written and directed by Santosh Kambhampati, the movie was produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Devesh under the Vanamali Creations banner. Sasank Vupputuri worked as the editor; Ree composed the film's entire background score and music. Bala Saraswathi cranked the camera.