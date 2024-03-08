Premalu (Telugu) X Review: Super Hit Malayalam Rom Com OPENS To Highly Positive Response In Telugu States

Premalu (Telugu) X Review: Premalu is the latest entertaining romantic-comedy drama written and directed by Girish A.D. This Malayalam movie which was released on February 9 in India and on February 15 all over the world, is running successfully at the theatres, winning rave reviews. Owing to the success the movie registered at the box office, the makers of Tollywood films have bought the Telugu dubbing rights and released it all over the two Telugu-speaking states on March 8.

Along with two exciting straight Telugu releases Bhimaa and Gaami, Premalu's Telugu version also hit the screens on the Maha Sivarathri occasion. The makers of Premalu movie decided has been postponed as the film's theatrical run is still rocking.

Premalu Premise

This new-age romantic drama is set against the backdrop of Hyderabad where the protagonist Sachin pursues romance and then unknowingly gets caught between two girls and two relationships. What follows next is a hilarious ride of complex twists and turns.

Premalu (Telugu) X Review

As soon as the movie hit the screens worldwide on March 8, Telugu film buffs have booked tickets to witness the coming-of-age romantic comedy. As they have been watching the movie, they put out their opinions about Premalu Telugu movie through their social media handles. Here are some tweets for you to see. Check out the tweets below.

Premalu Cast

This romantic comedy stars Naslen as Sachin, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu, Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, and Althaf Salim, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Narayan Kurup, AR Rajaganesh, K.S. Prasad, and Mathew Thomas among others in key roles.

Premalu Crew

Co-written and directed by Girish A.D., the movie was produced jointly by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the Bhavana Studios banner. Ajmal Sabu cranked the camera and Akash Joseph Varghese worked as the editor. Vishnu Vijay composed the film's entire background score and music. Kiran Josey worked as the co-writer for Premalu movie.

