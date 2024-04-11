Sriranga Neethulu X Review: Suhas, Viraj Ashwin, Ruhani Sharma, & Karthik Rathnam's Latest Drama Hits Screens

Sriranga Neethulu X (Twitter) Review: Featuring Suhas, Karthik Rathnam, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, along with Ruhani Sharma, the latest drama titled 'Sriranga Neethulu,' was released amid low-key buzz on April 11. Written and directed by Praveen Kumar VSS, the movie's theatrical trailer piqued curiosity among the movie-goers.

Sriranga Neethulu Synopsis

The movie follows the lives of four youngsters in their mid-twenties, who are ambitious and hail from different family backgrounds. Their struggles, aspirations, relationships, and the consequences of their actions are all depicted in an eye-opening manner.

