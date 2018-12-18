 »   »  EXCLUSIVE! Newbie Hritiqa Chheber Talks About Her Debut Film & Journey In The Industry

Hritiqa Chheber is an actress and model, who belongs to a small city called Jalabpur in Madhya Pradesh. She always wanted to be a model and has had the thought ever since she was in class 8. In 2008, Hritiqa landed in Bombay soon after her schooling to aspire her dreams. She took up a job in a call centre to support herself as she believes in being very independent.

Hritiqa's family was as excited as her, about she taking up acting and modelling as a career. She received immense support from them and they always loved the fact that she was highly ambitious.

However, modelling happened to her eventually when she started meeting people and took up auditions. She never decided upon becoming an actress. But, it wasn't all easy for her as she had no film background. She would meet up with a friend of hers who is a photographer in his studio to learn how to present herself before the camera.

Her first break in the industry was during her modelling days. She met with a few representatives of Eros, who offered her a music video. Later, she was featured in the song 'Pyar Nahi Ghatda' by Sippy Gill, which garnered over 9 million views on YouTube. She's been a part of several more videos following that.

She's just finished shooting for a Telugu movie under Sri Tirumala Venkateswara production called 'Amai Nachindi'. Hritiqa will be making her Tollywood debut in this romantic movie, which is all set to release in January or February 2019. Currently she's looking forward to working in a web series with another lined up for later.

Hritiqa, however looks forward to taking up more meaningful roles in the future based on current affair and social issues. She's been through her share of obstacles while trying to establish herself in the industry. Her mantra to success is staying focused and being patient while working on your goals.

She's a hardcore fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi. Hritiqa grew up watching her films and has been highly inspired by her. In her free time, Hritiqa likes reading and watching movies. Her favourite Hollywood destination is Cape Town in Africa and wishes to visit Hong Kong soon.

Her philosophy in life is dreaming big, pushing yourself beyond the limits and working towards achieving those dreams. Her acting and performance is believed to win hearts of millions and she's definitely a star in making that one needs to look out for!