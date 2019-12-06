    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Hyderabad Gangrape Accused Shot Dead By Police: Celebs React On Twitter

      The country, on Friday morning, woke up to an unexpected turn in the rape and murder case of Telangana's veterinarian.

      All the four accused in the gruesome rape and murder of Telangana's young veterinarian have been encountered by the Telangana Police on early Friday. The accused were killed when they allegedly tried to escape from Chatanpally, which is 50 km away from Hyderabad.

      Celebrities took to their social media to express their happiness on the shocking, yet satisfiable act. Here are some of their reactions:

      Rakul Preet Singh: How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter thankyou #Telangana police

      Nagarjuna Akkineni: This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED !! #Encounter

      Nagarjuna

      Allu Arjun: Allu Arjun shared a picture with a black background which had 'JUSTICE SERVED' written on it.

      Samantha Akkineni: I love TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution .

      She also added, "I didn't say anything about the incident when it happened because every message I received accusing me of not paying my condolences to the victims was a reminder of how little I have done to help the women in my society and one tweet wasn't going to free me of that guilt ..."

      Junior NTR: JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha.

      Hansika Motwani: JUSTICE SERVED! #JusticeForPriyankaReddy

      Sonal Chauhan: I know this will spark many debates but can I just say a big thank you and salute the @TelanganaPolice You guys are the real heroes. We are so proud of you. Justice has been served. #Encounter #poeticjustice #justice

      Raashi Khanna: A big salute to the Hyderabad police! Justice seems to have been served! #RIPPriyankReddy #Encounter

