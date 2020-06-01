Finally! Shooting To Resume In Bollywood and TV; Maharashtra Government Issues Advisory

On 31 May, 2020, the Hindi film industry aka Bollywood and the television industry in Mumbai were granted permission to resume shooting by the Government of Maharashtra, provided the producers, cast and crew adhere to guidelines issued to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the sets.

A 16-page GR advisory has been issued by the Government of Maharashtra. Some of the highlights of the advisory include educating and empowering partners, employees and crew by creating awareness about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Here are some of the guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra for shoots in the state amid lockdown.

- Practice the use of a facemask

- Use larger tents with portable air-conditioning on the sets, while only five (5) people are to be allowed in a trailer at any given time.

- Though the main cast of a film or television show cannot be reduced, there is a need to minimise crew to 33 percent and all activities on set to be executed remotely through video conferencing.

- For everyone required to be on a shoot and travel within the city for the purpose, permission will be granted by the government after verifying the identity card of the applicant.

- Social distancing is to be followed strictly one set.

- Doctor and nurse on set is compulsory.

- Body temperature check before entering the set, a practice that will be repeated every day.

- No pregnant employees / workers / cast will be allowed on set.

- Crew members above 65 years of age will not be allowed.

- Regular cleaning of the on-location washrooms and makeup rooms, and timely sanitation.

- No audience on fiction and non-fiction shows. e.g. The Kapil Sharma Show will have to shoot without an audience.

- Casting should be done remotely via FaceTime, Zoom or Skype.

- During in-person audition, a face shield and gloves are to be used, and social distancing followed.

- Encourage actors to wait in cars in the period they are not shooting.

- Minimise the use of props on set.

- Ensure laundry services are provided daily.

- No extravagant sequences such has wedding, market, mela (fair) or fight sequence to be planned until the COVID-19 threat subsides.

- Actors shall be encouraged and supported to carry out most of their get-up at their homes.

- Actors to visit the set with minimal staff. Ideally the same person to handle artiste makeup and hairstyling.

- Junior artistes to be avoided.

- Avoid hair and makeup for secondary artistes.

- PPE gear must during hair and makeup to avoid contact.

- Have a clear barrier between actors while establishing marks and positioning.

TV producer JD Majethia tweeted on 31 May, "We met the CM Shri @uddhavthackeray ji last week. He promised to do his best for the entertainment industry. And here we are . Shootings set to restart, even before we imagined. The industy can not thank you enough, Sir. The wait for fresh content is about to end".

