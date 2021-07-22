Ajay Devgn Celebrates 10 Years Of Singham, Dedicates It To Frontline Workers

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday marked 10 years of his blockbuster cop-drama Singham and said the film is a salute to the police force of the country. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan. The Hindi version featured Devgn as the fearless police inspector Bajirao Singham.

Singham also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist. Devgn took to Instagram and shared a clip from the film, writing its popular dialogue, "Jismein hai dum, toh fakt Bajirao Singham" (Bajirao Singham is the only one with courage).

"'Singham' is not just a film. It is a passion, an emotion. It is a salute to our police force who selflessly, with complete sincerity and honesty, are serving the nation," the 52-year-old wrote. Devgn also thanked the film's team for mounting such a memorable project.

"I want to thank the team and all the fans for the super successful 10 years of 'Singham'. And dedicate it to all the frontline workers out there," he added.

The film's success led to Shetty and Devgn making a sequel, Singham Returns, which released in 2014 and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Shetty then directed a spin-off to Singham in 2018, titled Simmba.

The film with a cameo by Devgn was headlined by Ranveer Singh, featuring as Simmba Bhalerao, a corrupt cop hailing from Shivgarh, the same town as Singham. Shetty is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, a part of his "cop universe" films Singham and Simmba. Sooryavanshi features superstar Akshay Kumar as a cop, with Devgn and Singh joining him in extended cameos.