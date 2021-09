Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi To Release Worldwide Theatrically On Diwali

Akshay Kumar-starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi is set to open worldwide theatrically on Diwali, director Rohit Shetty announced on Saturday. The 48-year-old director took to social media to share the new release date of the film hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22.

“Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI…AA RAHI HAI POLICE…,” Shetty wrote.

Sooryavanshi will lock horns with Marvel's superhero biggie Eternals in Diwali this year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "CLASH CONFIRMED: 'SOORYAVANSHI' VERSUS MARVEL... #RohitShetty's #Sooryavanshi [#AkshayKumar, #KatrinaKaif, #AjayDevgn, #RanveerSingh] will CLASH with #Marvel's superhero biggie #Eternals [#AngelinaJolie, #SalmaHayek], which releases in 6 languages in #India... This #DIWALI."

Earlier in the day, a delegation of filmmakers and theatre owners including Shetty met Thackeray to discuss the reopening of cinema halls across Maharashtra, a key territory for movie business – which was shut since April this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. The makers then planned a Diwali 2020 premiere but had to postpone it to April 30 this year.

It is the fourth film in Shetty's cop universe, which also features blockbusters Ajay Devgn's Singham, Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. Both Devgn and Singh will be seen in cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi, which also features Katrina Kaif. The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.