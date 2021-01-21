Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Spotted For The First Time Post Embracing Parenthood

The 'Virushka' fans certainly found a moment to rejoice as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently spotted for the first time since they became parents to their baby girl on January 11, 2021. The couple was all smiles for the paparazzi and were even captured greeting them warmly. The two were spotted exiting a clinic in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, a beaming mommy, Anushka was spotted donning a full-sleeved blue denim t-shirt along with matching jeans. She paired the look with white shoes. While Virat kept it casual in black shirt and pants. Anushka was also spotted thanking the paparazzi for respecting their privacy during the birth of their child. Take a look at the pictures and video of the new parents.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had also sent a note to the paparazzi wherein they requested them to respect the privacy of their child. The couple had asked the paparazzi from refraining to capture any pictures which has their child. Anushka and Virat were flooded with congratulatory messages on the joyous occasion from the film fraternity as well as their die-hard fans.