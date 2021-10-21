Bhumi Pednekar Teams Up With Norwegian Diplomat Erik Solheim For Climate Warrior Initiative

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has always been a socially conscious citizen and she has started a much-lauded pan India advocacy campaign- Climate Warrior, to raise awareness on environmental conservation and climate change.

Bhumi Pednekar On Turning Down Fairness Cream Ads: Don't Want Young Women To Feel Lesser Because Of Skin Tone

Climate Warrior is a concerted social media initiative that Bhumi spearheads to highlight the incredible work done by tireless environmental activists and citizen groups across India. She uses her highly engaged social media following to voice concerns about the rapidly changing climatic conditions in the nation.

Now, Bhumi joins hands with Erik Solheim, President of the Green Belt and Road Institute and former Executive President of UNEP Norway for an initiative that we see the two do a beach clean-up at Carter Road in Mumbai's western suburbs. This initiative has been made possible by Bhamla Foundation that has been doing exemplary work towards climate protection across the country.

Karan Johar Plans To Make Takht After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; 'You Cannot Run Away From Your Passion'

Bhumi said, "There are incredible Climate Warriors doing brilliant work not just in our country, but also globally. My journey to advocate for climate justice has helped me meet and interact with some of these amazing people who are helping to put climate change at the forefront of our conversation. It is a pressing issue and we are in a crisis which people aren't realising."

She further added, "I'm doing my bit to raise as much awareness as possible on the issue and I'm proud to partner with the Bhamla Foundation and Erik Solheim, President of the Green Belt and Road Institute to clean up the Carter Road Beach today and speak about how we all, individually, can make a huge difference and protect our planet that has only nurtured us unconditionally."