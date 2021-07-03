Bhushan Kumar Announces Biopic On Late Choreographer Saroj Khan

On the first death anniversary of renowned choreographer Saroj Khan, film producer Bhushan Kumar has announced that he will be producing a biopic on the Bollywood veteran via his banner T-Series. Saroj Khan, a three-time National Award winner, passed away at the age of 71 last year on this day.

During her over four decade long career, she choreographed more than 3,500 songs, including "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab, "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" in Beta, "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali''s Devdas, and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from Jab We Met.

Acknowledging the contribution of Saroj Khan in reviving the dance culture in Hindi cinema, Kumar said her journey in the movies deserves to be celebrated on celluloid.

"Saroj ji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionised the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker. She brought audiences to the theatres who saw their favourite actors dancing to her steps. Saroj ji’s journey that started as early as a 3-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life," the producer said in a statement.

Kumar said he is grateful to Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Khan and son Raju Khan for supporting the film. Raju Khan, a choreographer himself, said he is thrilled about a movie being made on his mother's life.

“My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life towards that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honour of us, her family, that the world can see her story. I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan," he said.

Sukaina Khan added that the biopic will not only focus on her journey in the film industry but also her personal life. "We have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was," she said. The makers will soon announce the cast and crew for the film.