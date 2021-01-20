Deepika Padukone Remembering Her Favourite Childhood Show Is Nostalgia Personified

Deepika Padukone's 'audio diary' series on social media is already striking a positive chord with her fans. The actor's very first audio diary had been shared on the occasion of New Year and now, Deepika has shared yet another lovely audio on her social media. The Piku actor stated on the audio that her favourite show during her childhood days was Small Wonder. The show revolved around the character, Vicki The Robot and her family. The actor could be seen sharing how she always looked forward to the show while growing up.

The audio diary has Deepika Padukone sharing how Vicki The Robot was her most loved character on the show because she was intelligent, smart, spunky and emotional. The actor further said that she found it extremely fascinating that even being a robot, Vicki could cry. Deepika added that she would always look forward to watching the show after coming back from school along with her friends, Sneha and Divya. The Chaapaak actor added that she will start rewatching the show and also asked her fans about the show which they miss the most watching. Take a look at her nostalgic post.

The actor recently also conducted a fun chat session with her fans on social media wherein she revealed her love for baking and also sent out warm birthday wishes for one of her fans. On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra's next, opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in films like Pathan and Fighter opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively.

