Deepika Padukone Does A Fun Chat Session With Fans; Reveals The First Thing She Does After Waking Up

DeDeepika Padukone recently conducted a fun chat session with her fans on Instagram. The actor was flooded with several questions by her die-hard fans ranging from her cooking habits to her everyday routine. The actor was also quipped on the first thing which does when she wakes up in the morning.

To this, Deepika Padukone was quick to respond that the first thing which she does after getting up is switch off her alarm. The person who was taking the video during her chat also asked her if there is anything else that she likes to do after getting up to which the Piku actor just gave a naughty smile. However, her answer is surely relatable to her many fans. Not only this but Deepika was also quipped on her favourite food which she loves to make. To this, the actor replied that she is more fond of baking than cooking so she loves to bake some cookies.

Deepika Padukone also had an endearing gesture from one of her fans from Nagpur. The fan asked her to wish her on her birthday to which the Chaapaak actor gave a lovely birthday wish to the fan and also made her friend wish the fan. Another question which the actor was asked was the thing which she loves doing every day. Always the fitness freak, the actor was quick to say that she never misses her workouts a single day and that following her regimen is extremely important to her. On the work front, the actor has some interesting lines of movies ahead on the pipeline. She will be seen in director Shakun Batra's next opposite Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the movie, Fighter.