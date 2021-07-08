    For Quick Alerts
      Ek Villain Returns: Mohit Suri Resumes Shooting With Arjun Kapoor And Tara Sutaria

      Filmmaker Mohit Suri has resumed shooting for his upcoming Ek Villain Returns with actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. While the first schedule of the action-thriller was shot with the film's other cast, John Abraham and Disha Patani, the second schedule was filmed in Goa.

      Kapoor and Sutaria resumed the shoot on Wednesday. Suri took to Instagram and shared a picture from the film's set, writing, "Ek Villain Returns on set! It's good to be back."

      The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. According to a press release by the makers, the team is maintaining a strict protocol on the sets owing to COVID-19 and have also created a bubble for the safety of the cast and crew.

      Ek Villain Returns is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

      X