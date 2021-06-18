    For Quick Alerts
      Farhan Akhtar On 17 Years Of Lakshya: Forever Grateful To The Indian Army For Support

      Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Friday expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for their help during the making of his directorial venture Lakshya, which completes 17 years. A fiction, with the 1999 Kargil War at its backdrop, Lakshya revolves around an aimless young man Karan Shergill (played by Hrithik Roshan), who joins the Indian Army and matures into a battlefield hero.

      The 47-year-old director, who shot the major portions of second half of the film in Ladakh, said working on the project was a lifetime experience. "Forever grateful to the Indian Army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated & tenacious cast & crew who collaborated on this life experience .. I won’t call it a film, because it’s always been more than that. Lakshya. 17 years," Akhtar wrote.

      The 2004 war-drama was the actor-filmmaker's second directorial venture after his blockbuster debut Dil Chahta Hai.

      Lakshya also featured Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Amrish Puri and Ranvir Shorey Zinta, who essayed the role of a journalist in the movie, said she is proud to be a part of a story which is a reminder of all the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

      "Filming at 18000+ feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I am so proud of this film and everything it stood for. It definitely is a love letter to all army brats out there. It's also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices and unmatched bravery of our armed forces," the 46-year-old actor posted on Instagram.

      Lakshya received mixed response from the audience upon its release. Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhudheva won the best choreography National Award for his work on the film's song 'Main Aisa Kyun Ho', featuring Roshan.

      X