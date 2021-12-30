Instagram Sensation & Child Artist Amreen Malhotra On A Path To Become An Actress

As the current generation is equipped with digital advancements, we have witnessed a robust growth of talented artists. The internet has become a platform for artists showcasing their diversified skills. It has seen many content creators making their mark in the world of films. Particularly, kids in today's time are well-versed with electronic gadgets. And when we talk about kids packing a powerful punch with their talent, Amreen Malhotra is one of the highly creative names on Instagram.

The 6-year-old child artist needs no formal introduction. Her content on social media is a reflection of her adorable personality which has helped her garner more than 600K followers on Instagram. Amreen's social media is all about kids' fashion and the latest dance videos. Actor Raghuraja Bhatia who turns out to be Amreen's uncle is managing her page, whereas her mother Pooja Malhotra shoots almost every video of the child artist.

Amreen's mother has been a pillar of support in her life. At the very early years of her life, the child artist has become a household name over the internet. As Amreen has collaborated with brands like Sony YAY!, McCain, Gini & Jony, Odomos, Pampers, Big Bazaar, Amazon Alexa; she has built her presence in different fields of the brand world. The little girl loves to be on camera, and her Instagram posts are legit proof of it.

Much before any content on her page goes live, Amreen's mother ensures that the content is relatable to kids of her age. The Delhi-based artist through her creative potential has opened doors of opportunities in the early phase of her life. Demonstrating her proficiency with her impeccable fashion statement and dazzling dance moves, Amreen Malhotra longing dream is to become an actress.

Looking at the pace at which she is grasping things, it would be a safe bet to assume that Amreen is destined to become a star in the years to come. As per the reports, the child artist was earlier approached by casting director Mukesh Chhabra for portraying the role of Sara Ali Khan's younger version in her upcoming film.

There has been no official news about it, but Amreen's talent is surely taking her to places. Along with her cuteness, Amreen Malhotra's adaptability and curiosity to learn new things will help her in pursuing her dreams.

You can connect with Amreen on Instagram - @princessamreenmalhotra