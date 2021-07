Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Celebrate Three Years Of Dhadak With Unseen BTS Photos

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter along with director Shashank Khaitan on Tuesday clocked three years of the their romantic-drama Dhadak. The film was the remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, a love story between an upper-caste girl, Archana (Rinku Rajguru) and a fisherman's son, Prashant (Akash Thosar).

The Hindi version marked Bollywood debut of Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, while it was Khatter's second film after Majid Majidi-directed drama Beyond the Clouds.

Kapoor, 24, shared photographs from the sets and said the film will always hold a special place in her heart. “#Dhadak Always special. For the people, the memories, the lessons and all of the love,” she wrote.

Khatter, 25, too shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the film and wrote, “3 years of dhadak!!! Will remain a special one for all of us who worked on it.. And to the fans, thank you for all the love that pours in still for the film, I see you all.”

The movie, which opened countrywide in 2018, grossed over Rs 110 crore worldwide.

In an Instagram post, director Shashank Khaitan said that he is happy to have collaborated with talented actors like Kapoor and Khatter. “#dhadak…Its already been 3 years…Feels like yesterday…Had the pleasure of working with two talents, who I love a lot and am tremendously proud of Janhvi and Ishaan, I see you guys growing everyday as actors and as people. and pray for your happiness and success forever. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘.... Also had the pleasure to collaborate with some amazing technicians... from Ajay- Atul sir, Vishnu Rao, Shashank Tere, Monisha Baldawa, John Steward Aduri... Ashutosh Rana sir for always having my back and the beautiful city of Udaipur...I definitely have Karma with the city... every time I go there, I feel I have lived there in a past life...” he wrote in his post.

Dhadak was co-produced by Zee Studios and filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Johar's banner too shared a short video clip from the film on social media and wrote, “The colourful love of these beating hearts can never fade off! #3YearsOfDhadak.”