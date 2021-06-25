Jimmy Sheirgill's Crime Thriller Collar Bomb To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar In July

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill-led crime thriller movie Collar Bomb will release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 9. According to a press release issued by the streamer, the film will be available for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium exclusively.

Sheirgill, known for starring in acclaimed movies like Maachis, A Wednesday, Special 26 and Tanu Weds Manu, will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in Collar Bomb.

Jimmy took to his Instagram page to share this news and wrote, "The clock is ticking. Collar Bomb releases 9th July! Buckle up, it's going to be an action-packed race against time and terror!"

"When a ticking bomb takes control of his quaint town, officer Manoj Hesi sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives," the plotline reads.

Directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the film also features actors Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande. Nikhil Nair has penned the script. It is produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment.