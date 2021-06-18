karan-johar-sets-up-yash-johar-foundation-to-help-entertainment-industry-amid-pandemic

In a bid to extend help to the members of the Indian entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday launched a foundation named after his late father, film producer Yash Johar.

In a social media post, the 49-year-old director said the Yash Johar Foundation has been set up with an aim to look into financial well-being, health and educational and vocational training of people from the industry. He said the initiative will work towards improving the quality of life for people in the Indian entertainment industry.

"My father understood being in the movie business was hard, which is why we announce the launch of the foundation considering the current scenario and taking into effects and after effects of COVID-19 we have initiated YJF 2021 COVID response to address issues such as food, shelter, medicines of those within the entertainment industry who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic," Karan Johar said.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director announced the initiative via a video featuring photographs of his father and behind the scenes moments from the shoots of various films produced by his father and him under their banner Dharma Productions.