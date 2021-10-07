Meet Amer Kamra, Bodybuilder-Turned-Business Coach For Thousand Of Fitness Enthusiasts

To do something good for people in the time of this pandemic is a great feeling. Especially providing people with opportunities to stay fit, Amer Kamra, a bodybuilder and a business entrepreneur who came up with an idea of giving online training to work on your physiques.

About His Venture

A fitness enthusiast came up as a hope for people who were sad about shutting down of gyms due to this pandemic. Having an entrepreneurial mind, Amer came up with three online ventures: Hammer Fitness, LadytheFup, and MantheFup. He has built extremely profitable businesses with his 25 staff. The entire business idea is based on making money online.

Speaking about fitness, Amer said, "Talent is a gift from god, be modest. Fame is a gift from yourself, be thankful. Conceit is a self-created trait so be careful."

Inspiration For Starting The Venture

Hundreds of millions of people will continue to seek health and fitness advice to manage their stress, poor eating habits, and overall health. With no end in sight to the lockdowns, virtual strangers began contacting him on a regular basis, wondering whether he would mentor them.

Thousands of fitness professionals lost their jobs and may be their careers. As a result of Kamra's entrepreneurial imagination kicking into high gear, these people got hope again.

How would a fitness practitioner move their entire brick-and-mortar business to an internet platform, Amer wondered? Using this logic, not everyone will be able to afford pricey home delivery cardiac equipment or daily personal instruction so he thought they will be able to afford results-oriented programmes.