    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Oscars 2022: Academy Delays Next Ceremony To March 2022

      By Pti
      |

      The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has decided to delay the 2022 edition of the Oscars by a month. The award ceremony, which was earlier set for February 27, will now be held on March 27, 2022, the AMPAS said in a statement.

      oscar 2022

      The eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration, however, will return to the standard December 31 deadline. For the previous edition, the Academy made changes to the eligibility, extending it until February 28, 2021, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rule change had enabled movies such as The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Judas and the Black Messiah to be considered for the awards.

      Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Oscar 2022 Should Be Held At Muscle Beach To Make It InterestingArnold Schwarzenegger Says Oscar 2022 Should Be Held At Muscle Beach To Make It Interesting

      The Academy also announced that for the 2022 Oscars, which is still impacted by the pandemic, eligibility requirements will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd awards season.

      Oscar Winner Another Round To Get An English Remake Starring Leonardo DiCaprioOscar Winner Another Round To Get An English Remake Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

      This will once again allow films, which were supposed to be released in theatres, but were instead released for on-demand home viewing, to become eligible for the awards. The 94th Academy Awards will also return to the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the ceremony.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X