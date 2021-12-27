Payal Malik Coming Up With New Web Series To Impress The Audience With Her New Looks Shooting Going In Goa

The way social media has been instrumental in defining the success saga to young talents is still not known to many. Many people still regard social media as a waste of time. However, stories like that of actress Payal Malik prove that it is up to the individual to waste their time or make the best of it using social media. Payal started her career by posting videos on social media. She was also met with the same criticism and told that she was wasting her time. However, Payal didn't pay heed to the naysayers. As a result, today Payal is one of the most followed Indian influencers on Instagram and has also signed a contract for a web series. Her web series 'A trip' will soon be aired on an OTT platform.

It is not easy to bag mainstream acting opportunities like these. However, Payal has made it possible despite belonging to a simple family and without having any connections in the entertainment industry. Her talents and skills are no secret and her massive following of 2 million is proof. She is a hardworking youngster who has achieved so much at just 27 years of age. Payal sometimes works for 14 hours a day. She told us that most of her time goes into ideating, shooting, editing, and posting videos. Engaging with her audience online also takes a major chunk of Payal's time. This refutes the common misconception that all these social media celebrities have an easy life and they came here by a streak of luck.

When Payal first started posting videos to TikTok, she had no followers. Her consistency and hard work helped her come so far. Payal mostly posts beauty and fitness videos. Her make-up and fitness tips receive a lot of love. Fans are also in awe of the romantic and family videos that she posts. They are bewitched by her simple yet attractive looks and spectacular expressions. Payal also has a channel on YouTube. The channel named 'family fitness' has 4.5 million subscribers. Through this channel, Payal posts fitness videos, comic videos, and family videos. In these videos, Payal can be seen sporting her amazing tattoos. Viewers can also get a glimpse of her beautiful family in these videos. Her husband Armaan Malik and son Chirayu Malik appear regularly in these videos.

In the past, apart from getting involved in branding assignments, Payal has also appeared in music videos of songs Yamraj and Machis. Her flawless moves and candid expressions were the centers of attention in these videos.

Payal has crossed several obstacles like self-doubt, negative comments, and peer pressure to come this far. Now that Payal has got a mainstream acting opportunity, she is super excited. She hopes to perform well so she doesn't disappoint her fans. She also plans to continue creating content despite getting acting opportunities. This is because followers find her content valuable.

We wish Payal the best of luck for her journey ahead.