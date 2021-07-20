Raj Kundra To Remain In Police Custody Till July 23 In Pornography-Related Case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23 in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told a magistrate's court that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material.

The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday. He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.