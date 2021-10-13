sahil-kothari-s-workshops-are-helping-the-entertainment-industry-to-deal-with-mental-unrest

Indian Entertainment Industry is not just an outlet for leisure for Indian people. Since introduced of cinema to the Indian audience way back in the 1920s, it has been and will always remain an indispensable part of our lives. The generations have passed, but the yesteryear actors of different eras, including Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and the most recent Tiger Shroff, receive the exact amount of love and respect from the audience. Many of them have already left the world, but their characters in the movies are immortal. Indian cinema has so much imbibed in our lives that their songs and dialogues linger on our tongues daily.

Indian entertainment industry taught us romance, dressing sense, the fact that life goes on after a breakup or after someone's departure, and even hair cuts. Furthermore, the actors have served as an inspiration for many. They have not only tickled us but also made us sob and steeled us at times.

Ordinary people like us, for sure, have a wish at some point in life to become an actor. Their luxurious lifestyle, exotic vehicles, and popularity don't fail to mesmerize us. Being that said, many of us cherish the notion that an actor's life is all beer and skittles. Honestly, it's not.

It would be undoubtedly plaintive for an actor to undergo constant body transformations to adjust themselves according to their role in each movie. The life risk they take during deadly stunts and the tedious work schedules are enough to make their lives difficult.

We know the onscreen actor, but we don't see the actor off the screen and his personal life. Being actors doesn't make them privileged. Life has ups and downs in its fold for all of us.

How Is Sahil Kothari Serving The Entertainment Industry?

The Indian entertainment industry has always been remained cursed with lethal health issues and depression. Since the lockdown was levied throughout the country in the last two years, the cinema industry has struggled with depression, lack of work, and a money crunch.

Undoubtedly, the employment of every individual linked to the cinema was in murk and uncertainty. The corona pandemic spread a pal of gloom over most of the enterprises that added to people's worries. People almost lost their ambition and had to be completely isolated for more than a year.

Many renowned actors ended their lives out of depression and mental unrest. The lockdown made us face an awful slew of suicides. About the suicides, discussions on physical and psychological health fitness sparked on social media.

People, including those linked with the entertainment industry, started realizing the significance of spirituality and mind healing. There was a surge in demand for spiritual trainers but short of availability. Before the lockdown, most enterprises in India were unaware of the need for digitization. Thus, they were yet to adopt it.

People from the entertainment industry were unable to be physically present at the spiritual classes due to the corona restrictions, and online courses were scarcely available. And the available studies were too costly to pay for many of them.

Sahil Kothari, a professional spiritual coach, understood the market need and designed pocket-friendly courses based on occult science, mindfulness, healing, spirituality, and health. Indeed, the actors of the Indian entertainment industry are in an excellent position to pay hefty fees. However, Sahil's approach behind designing low-cost courses was the inclusion of staff working behind the stage. Assistants, spot boys, make-up artists were the ones who were also severely impacted, to name a few.

Sahil organized online workshops to reach most of the people who need spiritual and mental reinvigoration. Only ten students attended his seminar at his first attempt, but that did not hamper Sahil's mission. Gradually the efforts and efficacy of the courses he was offering started paying him off.

Sahil has counseled more than 50,000 people from all walks of life and could bring a change in their lives as he wanted to. Sahil says as an Indian. He always wanted to do something for the citizens of India. Helping people rediscover and reawaken the lost hope makes them gratified.

Sahil Kothari Is Inclined Towards Spirituality

Sahil Kothari comes from a middle-class family that relied on a single source of income. During his upbringing, Sahil had to face the money crisis that was prevalent throughout the year. So, he had the resolution to do something out of the box.

He wanted to leave no stone unturned to improve his financial condition. He tried his luck in blogging and affiliate marketing, but he later realized the path he had chosen wouldn't take him where he wanted to reach.

Meanwhile, Sahil Kothari was acquainted with the power of attraction through a book called 'the secret' he once read. He was absolutely in love with the concept of attracting what you think. The power human beings hold to achieve via resonating your firm desires to the universe was mesmerizing for him.

Sahil decided to apply 'the law of attraction in his life, and the results he obtained were surprising for him and everyone who knew him. Significant and visible changes in Sahil's life made his friends curious about the law. So, Sahil started tutoring the skill he had assimilated so well.

What Sahil Kothari Has To Say About Spirituality And Its Application In Our Daily Life

Spirituality might sound hypothetical for many Indians who believe there's nothing that exists as such. On the other hand, many people have brought spirituality and the law of attraction into practice. They could transform their lives by properly learning the skill and its appropriate usages.

Many people drifted towards spirituality, yoga, and mind healing during the outburst of the corona pandemic. Those who adopted yoga and spirituality have managed to keep themselves physically and mentally fit throughout the test times.

Despite restrictions on traveling, people chose online platforms to keep connected and attend comprehensive training sessions.

Yoga, for that part, has been internationally acknowledged for many years now. A little time of a day devoted to yoga sessions helps combat health issues and control them.