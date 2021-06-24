    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Shabana Azmi Accuses Alcohol Delivery Platform Of Duping Her; Shares Details About Online Payment Scam

      By
      |

      Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. In a Twitter post, the 70-year-old actress claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn't receive it.

      shabana-azmi

      "BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

      Shabana Azmi: Vidya Balan Should Do The Arth RemakeShabana Azmi: Vidya Balan Should Do The Arth Remake

      Read her tweet.

      The actor, however, didn't mention the amount of the transaction and also whether she has filed a complaint in the matter. In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

      Shabana Azmi Gets Her COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Her Fans To Do The SameShabana Azmi Gets Her COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Her Fans To Do The Same

      On the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story Sheer Qorma.

      Comments
      Read more about: shabana azmi bollywood
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X