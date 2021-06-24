Shabana Azmi Accuses Alcohol Delivery Platform Of Duping Her; Shares Details About Online Payment Scam

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. In a Twitter post, the 70-year-old actress claimed that she was conned by Living Liquidz after she placed an order at the platform but didn't receive it.

"BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction with delivery platform.

Shabana Azmi: Vidya Balan Should Do The Arth Remake

Read her tweet.

BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls!

I paid Account no.919171984427

IFSC- PYTM0123456

Name living liquidz

Paytm payment bank — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

The actor, however, didn't mention the amount of the transaction and also whether she has filed a complaint in the matter. In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover fell prey to online scams.

Shabana Azmi Gets Her COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Her Fans To Do The Same

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will be seen in Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta-starrer queer love story Sheer Qorma.