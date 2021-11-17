    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Sheena Bora Murder Case: HC Refuses Bail To Indrani Mukerjea

      By
      |

      The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, who is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Khan said they will now move the Supreme Court for bail. Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

      This was her first attempt to seek bail from the high court on merits of the case. She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.

      sheena-bora-murder-case-hc-refuses-bail-to-indrani-mukerjea

      Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

      Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

      Bora was born out of Mukerjea's previous relationship. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.

      His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.

      Comments
      Read more about: high court indrani mukerjee
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 17, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X