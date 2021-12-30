Strings That Will Meddle With Your Emotion- Prince Sahu

When you hear songs, what are some of the most catchy sounds you hear? Is it that electronic music or those guitar sounds that truly catch one's attention. For Prince Sahu, it has always been music and he has truly felt no other joy than music.

Not only does Prince Sahu sing songs but he is also the background artist in his new albums. Prince Sahu can be seen as the guitarist in some of his songs like 'Yadeein', and 'Wo Din', etc. For Prince Sahu holding a guitar is as natural as holding spoons and he enjoys the strumming part soulfully with his heart.

Prince Sahu has at all times been seen to love playing the guitar and since he was a teen he has been occupying himself with those wooden instruments. Hailing from Lucknow and emerging in Mumbai, he has seen many ups and downs but the struggles will never be seen on his smiling face. Prince Sahu has been the star in his class whenever he performed songs in front of his classmates. His teachers were quite impressed with him for his ability to sing, play the guitar and also get good grades in academics.

Be it singing live on stage or at his annual day Prince Sahu has always been a hard worker and high flier.