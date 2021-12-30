Strings That Will Meddle With Your Emotion- Prince Sahu
When you hear songs, what are some of the most catchy sounds you hear? Is it that electronic music or those guitar sounds that truly catch one's attention. For Prince Sahu, it has always been music and he has truly felt no other joy than music.
Not only does Prince Sahu sing songs but he is also the background artist in his new albums. Prince Sahu can be seen as the guitarist in some of his songs like 'Yadeein', and 'Wo Din', etc. For Prince Sahu holding a guitar is as natural as holding spoons and he enjoys the strumming part soulfully with his heart.
Prince
Sahu
has
at
all
times
been
seen
to
love
playing
the
guitar
and
since
he
was
a
teen
he
has
been
occupying
himself
with
those
wooden
instruments.
Hailing
from
Lucknow
and
emerging
in
Mumbai,
he
has
seen
many
ups
and
downs
but
the
struggles
will
never
be
seen
on
his
smiling
face.
Prince
Sahu
has
been
the
star
in
his
class
whenever
he
performed
songs
in
front
of
his
classmates.
His
teachers
were
quite
impressed
with
him
for
his
ability
to
sing,
play
the
guitar
and
also
get
good
grades
in
academics.
Be it singing live on stage or at his annual day Prince Sahu has always been a hard worker and high flier.