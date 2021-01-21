Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: Close Friend Siddharthh Gupta Says ‘Thanks For Changing My Life’

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, last year had left the entire nation in a state of shock and remorse. Today on the occasion of his 35th birth anniversary, fans have been remembering the late actor on social media. While, many friends die-hard fans of the actor have been pouring in with tribute for Sushant, one of the heartfelt message came from one of his close friend, Siddharthh Gupta.

Siddharthh took to his social media to share some beautiful throwback pictures of the late actor wherein he can be seen enjoying in a swimming pool. The third picture had a silhouette of Sushant Singh Rajput with his arms outstretched. Not only that, but the Siddharthh Gupta also shared an endearing message for the Chhichhore actor.

He wrote in the caption, 'Happiest birthday my bhai. I miss you so much. Only you know what you are to me. All the knowledge and wisdom you imparted on me and everyone you touched in your life will take your legacy forward. Thanks for making me understand consciousness, thanks for teaching me how to love without conditions attached. Thanks for changing my life and helping me find myself. I am sure everyone you met would agree with it. Today i look up in the sky and smile cause i know you are smiling back. My Alien brother.' Take a look at the post.

The die-hard fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been celebrating today as 'Sushant Day'. The late actor was last seen in the movie, Dil Bechara. The movie was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role.

