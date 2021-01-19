Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Wedding Guest List To Be A Star Studded One; To Include These Celebrities?

After charming the tinsel town with their fairytale romance, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot soon amidst their families and close friends at a plush beach resort in Alibaug, according to reports. The childhood sweethearts will get married on January 24 in an intimate ceremony. The ceremony will be taking place at a plush beach resort in Alibaug. A source close to the couple recently revealed to Mid-Day that the wedding promises to be a star-studded affair and will be attended by the likes of Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding to have Shashank Khaitan and Remo D'Souza in attendance. The Dhawan family reportedly sent all the e-invites for the reception ceremony to the guests. The source also went on to say that Shah Rukh Khan may not be a part of the ceremony as he is currently busy shooting for the film, Pathan. Apart from them, the guest list will also include Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra, Remo D'souza and Vashu Bhagnani. According to the source, Varun and his brother Rohit Dhawan refused to go for a grand ceremony, keeping the health of their father, David Dhawan in mind amidst the current pandemic situation. The guests will head to the Mandwa jetty in private yachts from the Gateway Of India. They will then be escorted to the beach resort on private vehicles.

The wedding ceremony will be a lavish one-day affair followed by a reception. The guest list is currently limited to 50 people because of the pandemic situation. Apart from the star-studded guest list, the couple will also have their school friends in attendance. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan was supposed to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart earlier in May, 2020, but the event got delayed owing to the pandemic.

