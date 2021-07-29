Yami Gautam Wraps Up The Shoot Of A Thursday; Says 'Taking Some Fond Memories With Me'

Yami Gautam has completed the shooting for her upcoming thriller film A Thursday. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata of Blank fame, the film features Gautam as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent play school teacher who takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage one day.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 32-year-old actor shared the news that the production on the film is now over. "It's never a me... it's always a WE, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote.

Gautam, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, also posted a short video clip, featuring behind-the-scene moments from the set.

"After my wedding, this is another thing that is going to take a while to sink in that 'A Thursday' is over. Every day I was looking forward to coming on set. I know it is going to be amazing," she said in the video message.

A Thursday had hit the shooting floors in March. The movie also features Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao in pivotal roles. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

Apart from A Thursday, Gautam will also be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury-directed emotional thriller Lost and social comedy Dasvi, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.