Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi To Release On Netflix And Jio Cinema On April 7

The social-comedy Dasvi is headed for a digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, the makers announced Monday. Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, among others.

The streamers shared the release date of the movie on their respective Twitter pages. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to make this announcement and wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @JioCinema @NetflixIndia."

Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav's Bake My Cake Films. Dasvi is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.