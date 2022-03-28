Actor, Beauty Mogul Jyotsna Reddy All Set To Make Her Debut With The Reality Show Beauty Business

The dynamics of web series are evolving. Influencers and entrepreneurs are paving the way for new talent to debut in the entertainment sector. From being the most followed person on social media to becoming a brand ambassador, these multi-taskers, from other realms are bracing themselves to be showstoppers in the glamour world.

If you follow Jyotsna Reddy on social media, then you know that the social media personality is a beauty icon. And not just this, Jyotsna is also an inspiration for many to follow their true passion. She has curated the finest beauty brands by implementing the best innovation practices and is known for implementing a policy that catalyzes equality at work.

As a passionate philanthropist, Jyotsna channelized her energy to the development of women and children. She has been the leading force behind creating an empowering community that fosters and nurtures positivity, empowerment, and inspiration to many women and children. Be it the entertainment or beauty sector, Jyotsna will not leave any stone unturned for anything with purpose.

This ace beautypreneur is gearing up for debut with a business reality show titled Beauty Business. From starting a beauty line to being an influential person, Jyotsna has done it all. She is working on her next collection for her beauty line, has geared up for the reality series, and is reading a few scripts on the side. Her iconic looks have been all over the internet. A perfect amalgamation of beauty and passion, This diva is inspiring other women who are inspired to create their own businesses.

The series follows Jyotsna's hustle, struggles, success & failures that go behind building an innovative beauty brand. Besides, the story celebrates the passion and resilience of entrepreneurs. It indeed is mesmerizing to see her pave way for other women to chase their passion.