      Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Team Up For Raj Mehta's Selfiee; Watch Announcement

      It's official! Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be sharing screen space for the first time in Raj Mehta's next directorial titled Selfiee. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is reportedly a remark of Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu's 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence.

      Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the film announcement video with a captioned that read, "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!"

      In the video, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are seen shaking a leg together before posing for a selfie. Watch the video.

      Emraan Hashmi also took to his Twitter page to share the announcement video and wrote, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!"

      Selfiee also marks debut as a producer in Bollywood. Besides him, the film is also bankrolled by late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. While the film goes on floors soon, it is slated to release in 2022.

      The original Prithviraj-Suraj starrer revolved around a superstar who is famous for his driving skills but ends up losing his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

