Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli Gets A Release Date; Makers Unveil Actor's First Look As A Cop

After Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar's next release is a psychological thriller titled Cuttputlli. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari of Airlift and Bell Bottom fame, the film is bankrolled by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani.

The makers today unveiled Akshay's first look as a cop and also announced the release date of the film. Cuttputlli is slated to release on September 2 on Disney+Hotstar.

Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September," the actor wrote on his Twitter handle alongside a teaser of the movie.

Have a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet.

Cuttputlli has screenplay and dialogues penned by Aseem Arrora while National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has lensed the film. Cuttputlli also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Sargun Mehta and also stars Chandrachur Singh.

Talking about working with Akshay in her Hindi debut film, Sargun had earlier said, "I was so scared at first. I was excited because it's my first project in Bollywood and it was Akshay sir. Everything was giving me the jitters and I can't begin to tell you how I gave my first shot. I thought I would collapse. It was a rough and tough role and I was thinking about how I would do it. I am really scared and I hope it comes out well."

According to reports, Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli is a remake of Vishnu Vishal's Tamil hit Ratsasan. The film revolves around a cop who sets out in pursuit of a mysterious serial killer who targets school girls and brutally murders them.