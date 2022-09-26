Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Wedding Guest List Includes Hollywood Stars Gerard Butler And Judi Dench

The preparations for Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadda and Ali Fazal's wedding are in full swing as the couple is set to tie the knot in October. The couple will take their wedding vows in Delhi, followed by a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. It is also being reported that Ali has also invited a few of his friends from Hollywood.

Recently, the pair's quirky wedding invitation was trending on social media, which reflected their fun personality. It has been learnt that Ali and Richa's wedding guests also include Hollywood celebrities Gerard Butler and Judi Dench.

Ali Fazal has shared the screen with Judi Dench in the 2017 historical drama Victoria & Abdul, while he will also star alongside Gerard Butler in the upcoming Hollywood movie Kandahar. Ali has also invited a few production members from his international projects, along with the cast of Tehran. Although no official confirmation has been given about their presence yet.

With the idea of going for an eco-friendly wedding, Ali and Richa brought on-board a food curator who will ensure that the way food is served, it is not wasted.

"There will be minimal use of plates, cutlery and non-biodegradable stuff. The food has been curated in such a fashion that it requires minimal to no extra cutlery. They are skipping the typical elaborate buffet, but have a very cool way of serving everything from appetisers to mains to desserts in a pick-and-eat manner. For instance, if it's rice and gravy, it will be served in a jar for a single portion size so people can pick it up and use a spoon while they hang around. It will be convenient for them as well. The theme at both Mumbai and Delhi celebrations will be sustainable and environmentally friendly," a source was quoted by ToI.

Unlike several other Bollywood celebrities who opted for a no-phone policy at their wedding, Ali and Richa have chosen not to impose any restrictions on the guests for carrying their phones as they want them to be comfortable during the wedding. However, the couple have requested the guests to not bring their phones for an enjoyable experience at the wedding.

The wedding invitation card, which carries a matchbox theme, reads, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don't worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time".

An ETimes report states that the pre-wedding celebrations are slated to begin towards the end of September in Delhi and will continue till October 2. The wedding will take place on October 6 and the reception on October 7 in Mumbai.

The couple's first interaction was on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and reportedly started dating some time later. After dating for seven years, in 2019, Ali proposed to Richa and they were all set to be married in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed.