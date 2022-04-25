Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files To Debut On Zee5 On May 13

The
Kashmir
Files
will
have
its
digital
premiere
on
May
13,
streaming
platform
ZEE5
announced
on
Tuesday.
Written
and
directed
by
Vivek
Agnihotri
and
produced
by
Zee
Studios,
the
film
depicts
the
exodus
of
Kashmiri
Hindus
from
Kashmir
following
systematic
killings
of
people
from
the
community
by
Pakistan-backed
terrorists.
The
film
stars
veteran
actors
Anupam
Kher
and
Mithun
Chakraborty
as
well
as
Pallavi
Joshi
and
Darshan
Kumaar
in
pivotal
roles.
"The
Kashmir
Files
is
a
depiction
of
an
incident
that
happened
with
our
people,
years
ago
and
is
still
not
known
to
so
many...
The
film
received
appreciation
from
all
over
the
nation
and
now
for
those
who
couldn’t
watch
it
on
the
big
screen,
The
Kashmir
Files
will
be
available
on
ZEE5
across
the
world,"
Kher
said
in
a
statement.
The
Kashmir
Files
will
be
available
in
India
and
many
other
countries
in
multiple
languages,
including
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
and
Kannada.