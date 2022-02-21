Arbit and Parinamika Awards 2022: Here’s The Full List Of Winners

Arbit is a coming of age webcomic run in the format of a comic strip from India and the Arbit Awards is an initiative to honour media companies, talent, excellence on the Internet who did an "outstanding job in creating, serving with online news, entertainment and updates.

Parinamika is a non-profit organisation based in India where they have started an initiative "Parinamika Awards" which is the international award honoring talent, excellence on the Internet.

This year Parinamika and Arbit Awards have collaborated together and hosted an online event for the Award ceremony. According to the reports this year Parinamika has received 600 entries while Arbit Awards has received 550 entries out of which the winner list has been out as follows:

Arbit Awards 2022 Winners:

1. Trusted Charitable Organisation of the Year 2022 - Dooradrushti Foundation

Dileep Kumar Kandula is the founder of Dooradrushti Foundation which runs on the concept of Donate Only One rupee. He founded this organisation in the pandemic time to help people with their health and education.

2. Social media sensation of the year 2022 - Atul Kishan Sharma

Atul Kishan Sharma is a well-known Indian businessman who works with unique ideas. Atul has also produced songs and given the new trend to the Haryanvi music industry. He has also worked with the event industry and has managed many celebrities.

3. Track of the Year 2022 -WTF (feat. Ravetek A.K.A Ayush Singhal)

Ayush Singhal a.k.a Ravetek is One of India's youngest and fastest-growing DJ & Producer. Ravetek has recently grooved into the Solo project and is in a big way killing the electronic demand in the musical arena. Track Details - Valy Mo & Ravetek - WTF

4. Best Indian News Website for the Year 2022 - Youthistaan

Youthistaan is a digital media/news company that provides quality content and the latest news to Indian readers online.

5. Best SOP writer of the Year 2022 - Suneet Kumar Singh

Suneet Kumar Singh is a renowned freelance writer with an experience of more than a decade now and he has been majorly renowned as a Senior SOP Writer in India. He has been helping students from not only India but from all over the world now. He has been the most famous SOP writer when it comes to Visa Refusal Cases. He has handled more than 1000 refusal cases of Canadian Study Permit so far with a success rate of 97%.

6. PR professional of the Year - Mayank Singh Rajput

Mayank Singh Rajput is widely recognized as the Indian entertainment PR industry's most significant agent. Creating many trends in the PR profession, he often sets the agenda on how PR evolves in the industry. Termed as Bollywood's Youngest PR Expert by the Indian media, a simple Google search in his name returns thousands of results.

7. Best VDJ of the Year 2022 - VDJ Shaan

VDJ Shaan, one of the most well-known talents, has just released his new song with the title, "Losing Myself." He has not only performed in India but has also proved his mettle overseas.

8. Business Icon of the Year 2022 - Pranjal Singh

Pranjal Singh (born on 4 April 1993) is an Indian Film Director, Singer, Artist, Actor, Producer, Screen Writer, Story Writer, Social Activist from India. He first gained popularity from his photography in 2010 and later in 2013, he made a debut in motion pictures through the musical album.

9. Deep coverage on Farmer's issues for Year 2022 - People News Chronicle

People News Chronicle is a Media & News organisation providing news related to Business, Entertainment, Sports, etc. around the globe.

This was the list that has been released through their website. Many of the people are waiting for Parinamika and Arbit Awards Phase 2 ceremony where some more winners may be announced.