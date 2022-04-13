Avani Shantanu Dixit Is Building A Beauty Empire In Her 20's

"Beauty has no age, color, or notion," says Avani, the woman of power. She believes regardless of your age or thoughts your identity is your power of recognition with beauty. Yes, a definitely charismatic look enhances your confidence and potentiality. Hence, Avani with her brand Avani Cosmetics Private Limited wishes to spread the real meaning of beauty.

Avani's unique concept could be understood by her innovative step of considering the beauty queen Laxmi Narayan Tripati known as Laxmi Maa as the face of her red shade lipstick the first transgender ambassador of the brand.

Avani, the thought of miracles with her international brand is the first cosmetic company with unique Italy-made luxury, Sephora clean cosmetic products.

Avani believes in providing quality to consumer-centric hence her products are multifunctional and practical. The first lipstick is a double-sided lip tube called Aeverything lipstick as it has matte liquid on one side while on the other side it has three in one high gloss which does dual work as nourishing balm while also giving shine like gloss and coverage like a lipstick. Moreover, it is travel friendly. This is the unique creation that sets her apart from others.

The girl of miraculous thoughts is creating new niches of beauty in the world. While talking about her career she learned and nurtured her business skills while working with the well-known celebrity stylist Ami Patel who was involved in Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani's wedding, and various Bollywood stars.

She is grateful to have a supportive family who always stood and believed in her vision. Her husband is a blessing to her identity. She has proved that your inner passion could create miracles in the world if you love your work unconditionally.