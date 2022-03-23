Baby Boo: A Music Video About Young Love With A Twist!

With rich vocals, a catchy beat, romantic lyrics, and winsome young actors making their debut appearance, the music video of 'Baby Boo' promises to be a complete package.

Executive Producer Rajiv Whabi chose to let the new talent take the center stage. "New creative talent always brings freshness to any project whether in front of or behind the camera" says Rajiv Whabi, who has been producing films mainly. He adds, "I choose projects considering the team and the overall collaborative potential."

Shot entirely in Dubai, and directed by filmmaker Fuad Iqbal, who previously worked together as a creative head along with production head Vivek Shahani, in Rajiv Whabi's earlier feature film production. Fuad recently wrapped up post-production for his independent film Capture as director, also produced by Rajiv Whabi. Capture commences festival submissions soon.

The music video 'Baby Boo' features a cast of fresh faces and new talent. Rabbani Kaur and Azan Jamil from the USA debut as a star-crossed couple, with Raima Sengupta playing a supporting role. Jagiesh Vaswani from Mumbai has composed the music lyrics and lent his voice to the track. The video was released by T-series on their T-series Pop Chartbusters channel on YouTube and is available to listen to on every music streaming app.

Shubhra Goyal, producer on the music video with her company I Catch Films, says "Working on a music video is fun - the vibe is very relaxed," she says. "filming in Dubai just enhances every shot, and of course, working with great team meant that every day was a blast!"

Viewers will enjoy the depiction of the naivete and optimism of young love (don't forget to watch all the way till the end), but the true test is the song. And for that, early reviews assure us that Baby Boo will stay with you long after the video is over.