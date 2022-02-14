bappi-lahiri-s-grandson-rego-b-pays-a-lovely-emotional-tribute-to-late-lata-mangeshkar

Global
superstar
Rego
B,
grandson
of
Legendary
Bappi
Lahiri
pays
emotional
tribute
to
late
Lata
Mangeshkar
Ji
by
recreating
the
song,
'Aao
tumhen
Chaand
Pe
Le
Jayen.' The
song
is
one
of
the
biggest
hits
of
Bappi
Lahiri
and
Lata
Mangeshkar
together.
Rego
B
pours
his
heart
out,
as
he
sings
the
songs
with
utter
emotions
and
respect,
as
a
small
and
hearty
tribute
to
the
legend,
Lata
ji.
The
song
is
an
unplugged
version
with
a
guitar
as
a
single
instrument,
which
is
Rego
B's
speciality.
He
seeks
blessing
of
Lata
Ji
and
wishes
to
live
with
her
blessings,
just
like
he
was
blessed
by
his
grandfather,
Bappi
Lahiri.
With
this
attempt
at
reproducing
a
song
that
has
been
in
his
heart
of
generations,
Rego-B
has
demonstrated
not
only
remarkable
singing
talent,
but
also
sensitivity
and
awareness
of
soulful
music.