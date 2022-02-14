    For Quick Alerts
      Bappi Lahiri’s Grandson Rego B Pays A Lovely Emotional Tribute To Late Lata Mangeshkar

      Global superstar Rego B, grandson of Legendary Bappi Lahiri pays emotional tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar Ji by recreating the song, 'Aao tumhen Chaand Pe Le Jayen.' The song is one of the biggest hits of Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar together.

      Rego B pours his heart out, as he sings the songs with utter emotions and respect, as a small and hearty tribute to the legend, Lata ji. The song is an unplugged version with a guitar as a single instrument, which is Rego B's speciality.

      He seeks blessing of Lata Ji and wishes to live with her blessings, just like he was blessed by his grandfather, Bappi Lahiri.

      With this attempt at reproducing a song that has been in his heart of generations, Rego-B has demonstrated not only remarkable singing talent, but also sensitivity and awareness of soulful music.

      Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 19:18 [IST]
      X