Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals If She Will Return As Junoon For Parts 2 And 3

Actress Mouni Roy, who is a popular face amongst Indian households, is currently enjoying massive love and praise for her role as Junoon in Brahmastra. The first instalment of the fantasy adventure trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji, opened in cinemas on September 9 and garnered mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. But it was Mouni whose performance was most praiseworthy. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, also features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular character, and Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in the film.

On the other hand, Mouni plays the lead antagonist, Junoon, and everybody is eagerly waiting to know if the actress will be seen in the next two parts of the movie. Recently, in an interactive chat with India Today, Roy talked about reprising the role of Junoon in Brahmastra Parts 2 and 3. When asked if she will be in the next instalment of the film, the actress said she does not know yet.

"I hope I do. I'm manifesting it. But honestly, I don't know. Hands on my heart, I really don't know. Ask Ayan to bring me back," the actress said.

Earlier, in another interview, Mouni had said that she had a tiny role to play when the film was offered to her. However, later, through the course of the making of the film, her character became the lead antagonist. It is to be noted that Ayan cast Mouni for Junoon's role after watching her in the TV series Naagin.

Coming to Brahmastra, the film took five long years to be made, and recently, Ayan Mukerji revealed that the second part of the film will take another 2 to 3 years to be released. He also informed that the makers will soon announce which actors will be playing the characters of Dev and Amritha in the upcoming sequel. According to several media reports, Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will join forces with Ayan for the franchise to play Dev and Amritha. Wherein, some other reports have stated that a spinoff to Brahmastra about Shah Rukh Khan's scientist character is already in the works.