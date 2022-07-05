    For Quick Alerts
      Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah And Vijay Varma Leave Us Intrigued In This Sneak-Peek

      By
      |

      Actor Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture Darlings is set to premiere on Netflix on August 5, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

      alia-darlings

      The Mumbai-set dark comedy stars Bhatt alongside actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Bhatt has produced the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

      Netflix took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen. "Can a frog and scorpion be friends? Darlings, watch on August 5, only on Netflix," the caption read.

      darlings

      Bhatt, 29, also shared the film's teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, "It's just a tease Darlings". The film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

      This will be Alia's second release of the year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had opened theatrically in February. Darlings features music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics from veteran writer Gulzar.

      X